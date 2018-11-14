Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Mid-terms 2018: Patience running thin at Florida recount
More than a week after the mid-term elections, there is still no confirmed result in Florida. Votes are still being counted.
This is not the first time the state has been at the centre of a post-election controversy.
Video by Aakriti Thapar
-
14 Nov 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/world-us-canada-46216695/mid-terms-2018-patience-running-thin-at-florida-recountRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window