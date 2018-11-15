Media player
Mid-terms 2018: Patience running thin at Florida recount
More than a week after the mid-term elections, there is still no confirmed result in Florida. Votes are still being counted. This is not the first time the state has been at the centre of a post-election controversy.
Video by Aakriti Thapar
15 Nov 2018
