Stormy Daniels' lawyer: 'I have never struck a woman'
Michael Avenatti the lawyer for porn star Stormy Daniels in her suit against President Donald Trump, has been arrested on suspicion of domestic violence. Avenatti has denied the allegations.
15 Nov 2018
