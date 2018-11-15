Stormy Daniels' lawyer: 'I have never struck a woman'
Michael Avenatti the lawyer for porn star Stormy Daniels in her suit against President Donald Trump, has been arrested on suspicion of domestic violence. Avenatti has denied the allegations.

  • 15 Nov 2018
