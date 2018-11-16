Confidence in US judiciary 'diminishing'

Video

Senior US District Judge Mark L Wolf says the public perception of the US federal judiciary has changed over the last 15 to 20 years.

He told Hardtalk's Shaun Ley that opinion polls showed that from the year 2000 "public confidence in the federal judiciary has been diminishing".

He added: "This is critical. In a democracy and particularly in the American democracy we ask people to accept deeply disappointing decisions peacefully and they have to have confidence in the impartiality of those decisions, that judges are not partisan players."

You can see the Hardtalk interview in full on Friday 16 November 2018 on BBC World News and the BBC News Channel and after on BBC iPlayer (UK only)