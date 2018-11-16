Panda plays in Washington snow
Panda enjoys the first snow of the season in Washington DC

Bei Bei the giant panda enjoyed a carefree day at Smithsonian's National Zoo despite the heavy snowfall.

The three-year-old male is the youngest of the three giant pandas at the zoo, after being born to couple Tian Tian and Mei Xiang in August 2015.

He’ll be sent to China when he is four as part of a deal between the US and China.

