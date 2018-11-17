Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
California wildfire: Trump visits Paradise site
US President Donald Trump has arrived in California to survey the deadliest and most destructive wildfire in the state's history.
The Camp Fire in northern California has killed at least 71 people.
More than 1,000 people are reported to be missing, although officials say that figure could fluctuate.
Speaking in the town of Paradise, Mr Trump praised the efforts of police, politicians and recovery teams.
-
17 Nov 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window