California wildfire: Trump visits Paradise
US President Donald Trump has arrived in California to survey the deadliest and most destructive wildfire in the state's history.

The Camp Fire in northern California has killed at least 71 people.

More than 1,000 people are reported to be missing, although officials say that figure could fluctuate.

Speaking in the town of Paradise, Mr Trump praised the efforts of police, politicians and recovery teams.

