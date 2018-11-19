Trump: 'Finland rakes its forests'

Media player
California wildfires: Trump says Finland 'rakes' forests
US President Donald Trump has told reporters Finland does not have a problem with wildfires - because it "rakes" its forests.
Mr Trump suggested the information was shared by Finland's President Sauli Niinisto.
But Mr Niinisto says he has no recollection of raking ever coming into their conversation.
19 Nov 2018
