Trump: 'Finland rakes its forests'
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

California wildfires: Trump says Finland 'rakes' forests

US President Donald Trump has told reporters Finland does not have a problem with wildfires - because it "rakes" its forests.

Mr Trump suggested the information was shared by Finland's President Sauli Niinisto.

But Mr Niinisto says he has no recollection of raking ever coming into their conversation.

  • 19 Nov 2018
Go to next video: California wildfires: Trump visits Paradise