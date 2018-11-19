'It took me 15 minutes to walk 200m'
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

US Olympian Michael Johnson on the shock of his stroke and recovery

The former 200m and 400m world record holder spoke exclusively to BBC Breakfast about the stroke he suffered in August.

The former US athlete said his recovery was about taking "very small steps" and revealed his difficulties in walking 200m.

  • 19 Nov 2018
Go to next video: Corrie star gets emotional about mini-stroke