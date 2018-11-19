Media player
US Olympian Michael Johnson on the shock of his stroke and recovery
The former 200m and 400m world record holder spoke exclusively to BBC Breakfast about the stroke he suffered in August.
The former US athlete said his recovery was about taking "very small steps" and revealed his difficulties in walking 200m.
19 Nov 2018
