Wildfire destroys police officer's home
Video

As wildfires in California continue to burn, emergency services in the town of Paradise are searching for the missing.

The BBC's Dan Johnson joined Sergeant Rob Nichols of Paradise Police who lost his own home in the fire.

  • 19 Nov 2018
