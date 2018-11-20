Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Trump insists Ivanka's emails not like Hillary's
President Trump has defended his daughter's use of a private email address to conduct White House business last year.
Ms Trump's lawyer says she used the email account before she was briefed about the rules.
-
20 Nov 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/world-us-canada-46269601/trump-insists-ivanka-s-emails-not-like-hillary-sRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window