Trump insists Ivanka's emails not like Hillary's
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Trump insists Ivanka's emails not like Hillary's

President Trump has defended his daughter's use of a private email address to conduct White House business last year.

Ms Trump's lawyer says she used the email account before she was briefed about the rules.

  • 20 Nov 2018
Go to next video: Trump says Clinton 'guilty' over emails