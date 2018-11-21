McCain widow - I'll never get over Trump slur

Media player
Cindy McCain: I'll never get over Trump's war hero slur on husband
Cindy McCain, the widow of US Senator John McCain, tells the BBC she may never get over President Trump once saying her husband was not a war hero because he was a prisoner of war.
She also told the BBC's Yalda Hakim she believes her husband was the conscience of the Senate and the US.
And she said being married to the former US Republican presidential contender was like having a seat on the front row of history.
Produced by Mat Morrison, filmed and edited by Peter Murtaugh
21 Nov 2018
