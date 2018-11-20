'Hug your children' - Chicago victim's dad
Chicago hospital shooting: 'Hug your children' says victim's father

Dayna Less, 25, died when a gunman opened fire during a domestic dispute inside a Chicago hospital. Her father called upon all Americans to do more to stop rampant gun violence.

