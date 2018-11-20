'Hug your children' - Chicago victim's dad

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Chicago hospital shooting: 'Hug your children' says victim's father
Dayna Less, 25, died when a gunman opened fire during a domestic dispute inside a Chicago hospital. Her father called upon all Americans to do more to stop rampant gun violence.
-
20 Nov 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/world-us-canada-46282265/chicago-hospital-shooting-hug-your-children-says-victim-s-fatherRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window