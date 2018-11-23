Why America's next generation is so different
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Post-millennials: Why America's next generation is so different

They are called post-millennials - and they're aged between six and 21.

According to a new report by the Pew Research Center they will be very different to any US generation before them.

Video by Angélica M Casas

  • 23 Nov 2018
Go to next video: Is now the best time to be a young American?