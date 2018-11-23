Media player
Post-millennials: Why America's next generation is so different
They are called post-millennials - and they're aged between six and 21.
According to a new report by the Pew Research Center they will be very different to any US generation before them.
Video by Angélica M Casas
23 Nov 2018
