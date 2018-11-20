Police officer rescues baby bear in California
A US police officer has rescued a baby bear that became trapped in Truckee, California.

The bear had been rummaging for food in a dumpster when it got stuck.

The cub was soon reunited with its mother, who was waiting nearby.

