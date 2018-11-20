Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Police officer rescues baby bear in California
A US police officer has rescued a baby bear that became trapped in Truckee, California.
The bear had been rummaging for food in a dumpster when it got stuck.
The cub was soon reunited with its mother, who was waiting nearby.
-
20 Nov 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window