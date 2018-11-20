Media player
Trump jokes about vote recounts at turkey pardon
Keeping with tradition, the president pardoned two turkeys - this year it was Peas and Carrots - ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday.
He managed to squeeze the mid-term elections and Democratic subpoenas into his light-hearted speech.
20 Nov 2018
