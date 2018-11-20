Trump pardons a turkey
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Trump jokes about vote recounts at turkey pardon

Keeping with tradition, the president pardoned two turkeys - this year it was Peas and Carrots - ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday. He managed to squeeze the mid-term elections and Democratic subpoenas into his light-hearted speech.

This video has been optimised for mobile viewing on the BBC News app. The BBC News app is available from the Apple App Store for iPhone and Google Play Store for Android.

  • 20 Nov 2018