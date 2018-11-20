Media player
Millie Bobby Brown: 'I've been bullied... that inspires me'
Fourteen-year-old Stranger Things actor Millie Bobby Brown has been appointed the youngest ever Unicef Goodwill ambassador.
She stars as Eleven in the hit Netflix series - and has been filming for season three.
She gives the BBC some teasers as to what to expect in the new release, as well as what she hopes to achieve with Unicef.
20 Nov 2018
