'Being bullied inspired me'
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Millie Bobby Brown: 'I've been bullied... that inspires me'

Fourteen-year-old Stranger Things actor Millie Bobby Brown has been appointed the youngest ever Unicef Goodwill ambassador.

This video has been optimised for mobile viewing on the BBC News app. The BBC News app is available from the Apple App Store for iPhone and Google Play Store for Android.

  • 21 Nov 2018