'His camera was a weapon against poverty'

A century ago Gordon Parks was born into poverty and segregation in Kansas. Now his photography is on show in Washington, DC.

Parks, within a decade, went from a self-taught photographer to working for Life Magazine, one of America's most storied publications.

Philip Brookman of the National Gallery of Art explains the images and the man behind them.

