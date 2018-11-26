White House Christmas decorations unveiled

Media player
The White House unveils its Christmas decorations
The White House unveiled their Christmas decor with this year's theme being "American Treasures". The layout was designed by First Lady Melania Trump.
26 Nov 2018
