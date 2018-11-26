US deploy tear gas to disperse migrants
Migrant Caravan: US use tear gas to disperse migrants in Mexico

Demonstrations by migrants along the Tijuana border crossing have led to shows of force by US border security, including use of tear gas.

Many of the protesters have travelled from Central America to the US border, where they hope to claim asylum.

