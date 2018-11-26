US closes border crossing after migrant rush

Media player
Mexico Caravan: US shuts crossing after migrants rush Tijuana border
Mexico's interior ministry says it will deport the roughly 500 migrants who made a run for the border after the group broke away from initially peaceful protests.
The United States shut the Tijuana border crossing in response to the incident. Tear gas and border security were also used to disperse crowds.
26 Nov 2018
