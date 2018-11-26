Media player
Donald Trump: Brexit agreement is 'great deal for EU'
President Trump has said the Brexit deal is great for the EU and has cast doubt on whether the UK will be able to make a trade arrangement the US.
Speaking to reporters outside the White House, he said he didn't think Theresa May meant to make a deal that would mean the UK wouldn't be able to trade with the US.
26 Nov 2018
