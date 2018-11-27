Missing dog's 2000 mile round trip.
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Sinatra the husky is back home after disappearing 18 months ago.

Sinatra went missing 18 months ago from Brooklyn, New York - he was found this month in Florida. And there's more...

This video has been optimised for mobile viewing on the BBC News app. The BBC News app is available from the Apple App Store for iPhone and Google Play Store for Android.

  • 27 Nov 2018