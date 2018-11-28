Baby gender reveal sparks US wildfire
Video

This baby gender reveal sparked a week-long US wildfire

Boy or girl? That is the question that sparked a week-long wildfire in southern Arizona last year.

The gender reveal of Dennis Dickey's child burned through 45,000 acres in the US state, meant hundreds of people had to be evacuated from their homes and caused $8m worth of damage.

He was told to pick up the bill and given five years' probation.

