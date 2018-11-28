Media player
Baby gender reveal sparks week-long wildfire
Boy or girl? That is the question that sparked a week-long wildfire in southern Arizona last year.
The gender reveal of Dennis Dickey's child burned through 45,000 acres in the US state, meant hundreds of people had to be evacuated from their homes and caused $8m worth of damage.
He was told to pick up the bill and given five years' probation.
