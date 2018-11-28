Video

Boy or girl? That is the question that sparked a week-long wildfire in southern Arizona last year.

The gender reveal of Dennis Dickey's child burned through 45,000 acres in the US state, meant hundreds of people had to be evacuated from their homes and caused $8m worth of damage.

He was told to pick up the bill and given five years' probation.

This video has been optimised for mobile viewing on the BBC News app. The BBC News app is available from the Apple App Store for iPhone and Google Play Store for Android.