The growing asylum crisis on the US border
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Tijuana migrants: The growing asylum crisis on the US border

More than 6,000 asylum seekers are awaiting entry into the US - they may have to wait on the Mexican side of the border for months before their claims are processed.

James Cook reports from Tijuana.

Video by Angélica M Casas

  • 30 Nov 2018
Go to next video: US use tear gas to disperse migrants