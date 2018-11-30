Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Tijuana migrants: The growing asylum crisis on the US border
More than 6,000 asylum seekers are awaiting entry into the US - they may have to wait on the Mexican side of the border for months before their claims are processed.
James Cook reports from Tijuana.
Video by Angélica M Casas
-
30 Nov 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/world-us-canada-46380329/tijuana-migrants-the-growing-asylum-crisis-on-the-us-borderRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window