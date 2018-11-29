What Trump lashing out at Cohen reveals

Media player
Michael Cohen: What Trump lashing out at his ex-lawyer reveals
Michael Cohen is a liar and a "weak person", according to the president, who lashed out at his ex-lawyer after he pleaded guilty to lying to Congress.
The BBC's Anthony Zurcher analyses Mr Trump's response.
Video by Cody Godwin
29 Nov 2018
