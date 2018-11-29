Trump: Michael Cohen is a 'weak person'
Video

Donald Trump: Michael Cohen is a 'weak person'

US President Donald Trump's former lawyer Michael Cohen has pleaded guilty to lying to Congress in relation to the Russia inquiry.

Outside the White House, President Trump told reporters Cohen was a "weak person and not a very smart person".

