Donald Trump: Michael Cohen is a 'weak person'
US President Donald Trump's former lawyer Michael Cohen has pleaded guilty to lying to Congress in relation to the Russia inquiry.
Outside the White House, President Trump told reporters Cohen was a "weak person and not a very smart person".
29 Nov 2018
