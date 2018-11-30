'He's a weak person.. and a liar'
Michael Cohen: What Trump lashing out at his ex-lawyer reveals

Michael Cohen is a liar and a "weak person", according to the president, who lashed out at his ex-lawyer after he pleaded guilty to lying to Congress.

The BBC's Anthony Zurcher analyses Mr Trump's response.

