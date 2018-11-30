'He's a weak person.. and a liar'

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Michael Cohen: What Trump lashing out at his ex-lawyer reveals
Michael Cohen is a liar and a "weak person", according to the president, who lashed out at his ex-lawyer after he pleaded guilty to lying to Congress.
The BBC's Anthony Zurcher analyses Mr Trump's response.
This video has been optimised for mobile viewing on the BBC News app. The BBC News app is available from the Apple App Store for iPhone and Google Play Store for Android.
-
30 Nov 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/world-us-canada-46399127/michael-cohen-what-trump-lashing-out-at-his-ex-lawyer-revealsRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window