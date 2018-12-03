George HW Bush's final journey to DC

Media player
President George HW Bush's final journey to Washington DC
President George HW Bush's body will lie in state this week ahead of a day of national mourning.
The coffin is being flown from Texas to Washington DC on board Air Force One - temporarily renamed Special Air Mission 41, in homage to the late president.
He will be buried at the Bush presidential library on Thursday.
