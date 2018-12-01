The life of George Bush Senior

Media player
George Bush Senior: A look back at his life
From World War Two veteran to oil tycoon - the former US president George HW Bush had died aged 94.
He passed away on Friday morning, a spokesperson for the family said.
In April, he was admitted to a hospital intensive care unit with a blood infection, a week after the death of his wife of 73 years, Barbara.
01 Dec 2018
