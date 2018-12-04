Trump salutes President Bush's casket

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
President Donald Trump visits George HW Bush's casket
President Donald Trump visited former president George HW Bush's coffin lying in state at the US Capitol ahead of a state funeral on Wednesday.
Mr Trump has in the past clashed with the Bush family but will attend the funeral service and saluted the coffin when he visited on Monday night.
-
04 Dec 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/world-us-canada-46435215/president-donald-trump-visits-george-hw-bush-s-casketRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window