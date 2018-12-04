Trump salutes President Bush's casket
President Donald Trump visits George HW Bush's casket

President Donald Trump visited former president George HW Bush's coffin lying in state at the US Capitol ahead of a state funeral on Wednesday.

Mr Trump has in the past clashed with the Bush family but will attend the funeral service and saluted the coffin when he visited on Monday night.

