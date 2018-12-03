Media player
President Bush fights back tears as father's coffin passes
The state funeral of President George HW Bush begins with an emotional ceremony at the US Capitol.
The flag-draped coffin of the 41st president was greeted by the 43rd US president George W Bush.
03 Dec 2018
