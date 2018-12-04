Sully visits Bush coffin at US Capitol
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

President George HW Bush: Sully visits coffin at US Capitol

Past and present CIA directors were among those paying their respects to George HW Bush at the US Capitol.

The 41st president's service dog was also brought to the Rotunda where Bush's body is lying in state.

  • 04 Dec 2018
Go to next video: President Bush Jr fights back tears