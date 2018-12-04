Senators turn on 'willfully blind' Pompeo

Media player
Lindsey Graham turns on Pompeo over Khashoggi murder
Republican Senators Lindsey Graham and Bob Corker have accused the Saudi crown prince of being "complicit" in the murder of Jamal Khashoggi.
Speaking after a briefing by the CIA director, Mr Graham said the Trump administration was being "willfully blind" to evidence of Mohammed bin Salman's role.
Video by Aakrit Thapar and Vruti Venkatesan
04 Dec 2018
