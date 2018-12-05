Media player
George HW Bush funeral: 'The last words he would ever say on Earth'
George W Bush delivers his eulogy to his father by describing their final conversation.
And his voice cracked with emotion as he ended by saying Bush Sr was "the best father a son could have".
05 Dec 2018
