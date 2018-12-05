Media player
George W Bush cuddles baby during visit to father's casket
Relatives of the late US President George HW Bush have visited his casket as he lies in state in Washington.
There was a lighter moment as one of his sons, former President George W Bush met a baby among the mourners.
