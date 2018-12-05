Bush Jr's voice cracks with emotion

Media player
George HW Bush funeral: Son's voice cracks with emotion
"The best father a son could have." George W Bush's voice cracks with emotion as he ends his eulogy to his father.
05 Dec 2018
