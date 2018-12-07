Who is Trump's UN nominee Heather Nauert?

Media player
Heather Nauert: Who is Trump's nominee for UN ambassador?
State Department spokesperson and former journalist Heather Nauert has been nominated to serve as the US ambassador to the United Nations.
07 Dec 2018
