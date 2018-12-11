Bickering leaders spar over 'Trump shutdown'

Media player
'Chuck and Nancy' spar with president over 'Trump shutdown'
President Donald Trump and Democratic leaders Chuck Schumer and Nancy Pelosi clash over border wall funding in a feisty Oval Office meeting.
11 Dec 2018
