Oval Office bickering over border wall
Trump, Pelosi and Schumer bicker over border wall

'See, we get along,' the President Trump joked in the middle of a testy Oval Office meeting with top Democrats.

Here are the best exchanges Mr Trump had with Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer - as Vice-President Mike Pence watched on in silence.

  • 12 Dec 2018
