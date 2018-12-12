Oval Office bickering over border wall

Media player
Trump, Pelosi and Schumer bicker over border wall
'See, we get along,' the President Trump joked in the middle of a testy Oval Office meeting with top Democrats.
Here are the best exchanges Mr Trump had with Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer - as Vice-President Mike Pence watched on in silence.
12 Dec 2018
