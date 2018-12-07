Do Americans facing hardship blame Trump?
Do Americans facing fresh economic hardship blame Trump?

Donald Trump made protecting American jobs a central plank of his election campaign. As his trade war with China continues to bite, and General Motors says it will close down factories, has he kept his promises?

The BBC's Aleem Maqbool asked workers affected in Ohio.

