Who is Trump's UN nominee Heather Nauert?
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Heather Nauert: Who is Trump's nominee for UN ambassador?

State Department spokesperson and former journalist Heather Nauert has been nominated to serve as the US ambassador to the United Nations.

This video has been optimised for mobile viewing on the BBC News app. The BBC News app is available from the Apple App Store for iPhone and Google Play Store for Android.

  • 07 Dec 2018
Go to next video: Trump salutes President Bush's casket