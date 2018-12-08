High-speed car chase ends in smash

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Oklahoma car chase: High-speed police pursuit ends in smash
A helicopter from a local television station captured the moment police brought the high-speed pursuit to an end.
-
08 Dec 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/world-us-canada-46489955/oklahoma-car-chase-high-speed-police-pursuit-ends-in-smashRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window