Cohen leaves court after sentencing

Donald Trump's former lawyer did not stop to speak to media after receiving his 36-month prison sentence.

Michael Cohen is the first member of Mr Trump's inner circle to be jailed over the special counsel's inquiry into alleged Russian meddling in the 2016 election.

He has pleaded guilty to crimes including campaign finance violations, tax evasion and lying to Congress.

  • 12 Dec 2018
