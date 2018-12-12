Ex-CIA man: US 'facing range of Russia threats'
Former CIA officer John Sipher says the US is facing a variety of threats from Russia

John Sipher, a former CIA officer, tells the BBC's Manveen Rana that the US doesn't have the resources to focus on all threats from Russia and its interests around the world.

  • 12 Dec 2018
