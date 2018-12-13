Mine rescue 'is a Christmas blessing'

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
West Virginia mine rescue: 'It's a Christmas blessing'
After five days trapped underground in an abandoned mine, the three people were brought to the surface.
-
13 Dec 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/world-us-canada-46561759/west-virginia-mine-rescue-it-s-a-christmas-blessingRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window