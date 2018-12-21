Media player
'Anxiety nearly destroyed my love of music'
Concert pianist Eunbi Kim used to feel nothing but joy when she performed, but a bullying teacher made the experience a paralysing one.
Now she has conquered her anxiety, she wants to tell people how.
Produced by Bill McKenna and Felicia Barr
21 Dec 2018
