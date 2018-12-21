'Anxiety nearly destroyed my love of music'
Concert pianist Eunbi Kim used to feel nothing but joy when she performed, but a bullying teacher made the experience a paralysing one.

Now she has conquered her anxiety, she wants to tell people how.

Produced by Bill McKenna and Felicia Barr

