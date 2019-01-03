Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Harlem Hellfighters: The black soldiers who brought jazz to Europe
World War One brought many social changes - not least, the introduction of jazz to Europe. Thanks to a black American regiment of musicians called the Harlem Hellfighters, the French discovered the joys of syncopation.
More than a century on, US musician Jason Moran is raising fresh awareness of the Hellfighters and their leader, James Reese Europe.
Video by Jane O'Brien and Bill McKenna
-
03 Jan 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/world-us-canada-46596066/harlem-hellfighters-the-black-soldiers-who-brought-jazz-to-europeRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window