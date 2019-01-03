The black soldiers who brought jazz to Europe
World War One brought many social changes - not least, the introduction of jazz to Europe. Thanks to a black American regiment of musicians called the Harlem Hellfighters, the French discovered the joys of syncopation.

More than a century on, US musician Jason Moran is raising fresh awareness of the Hellfighters and their leader, James Reese Europe.

